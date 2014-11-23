JOHANNESBURG Nov 23 South African utility Eskom declared a power "emergency" on Sunday and told large industrial users to cut their consumption by up to 10 percent to ease pressure on the strained national grid.

The declaration is on top of two days of rolling blackouts, and was caused by generators producing 1,700 MW of power at two plants tripping out, Eskom said. It also said a front of cold weather sweeping across the country had increased electricity demand.

The utility said the risk of further scheduled power outages on Monday and Tuesday was "medium to low". (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Alison Williams)