UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 23 South African utility Eskom declared a power "emergency" on Sunday and told large industrial users to cut their consumption by up to 10 percent to ease pressure on the strained national grid.
The declaration is on top of two days of rolling blackouts, and was caused by generators producing 1,700 MW of power at two plants tripping out, Eskom said. It also said a front of cold weather sweeping across the country had increased electricity demand.
The utility said the risk of further scheduled power outages on Monday and Tuesday was "medium to low". (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Alison Williams)
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
SYDNEY, April 22 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday the United States would honour a controversial refugee deal with Australia, under which the United States would resettle 1,250 asylum seekers, a deal President Donald Trump had described as "dumb".