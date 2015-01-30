(Repeats story published on Thursday, with no changes)
* Blackouts designed to prevent total grid collapse
* System failure would plunge country into chaos
* Sector suffers from years of under-investment
* Zuma government set to announce financing plan
By Peroshni Govender
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 29 Days of rolling blackouts
this week have blighted South African society and business, and
they face an increasing number of outages in years to come. But
the alternative, a grid collapse, could be catastrophic.
Bordered by tiny, war-scarred or impoverished states such as
Botswana, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, Africa's most advanced
economy cannot rely on help to power its 42,000 MW electricity
network and has nobody to turn to if the lights go out.
State power firm Eskom has implemented rolling blackouts for
almost a year as its old, deteriorating infrastructure buckles
under the strain. They are a last-resort measure to avoid total
failure of the power system.
Such a collapse would bring the country to its knees within
days. After their back-up diesel generators run out, everything
from hospitals to water suppliers and mobile phone firms could
cease to function, while law and order could break down.
Eskom has suffered from years of underfunding and investment
in new plants has not kept up with demand. It has warned South
Africans face rolling blackouts for several years to come.
As yet no plans for a long-term solution have been
announced. President Jacob Zuma's government is working on a
financing plan for the sector and details are expected to be
outlined when the finance minister presents the budget next
month.
Rolling blackouts - when electricity is shut off to specific
areas at certain times to conserve capacity - became more
frequent in November after a major power-generating silo
collapsed. There have been three days of power cuts this week
alone.
Many restaurants, shops and offices simply shut when they
hit - a big blow to an economy whose growth averaged 5 percent
in the five years before a 2009 recession, but has languished
below 2 percent since, and a deterrent to foreign investment.
Crime is already a major concern for most South Africans and
with no power going to electric fences or security gates and
streets pitch black at night, criminals have new opportunities
in a nation with 25 percent unemployment and massive inequality.
TROOPS
Such effects can be devastating - but they still pale in
comparison with the consequences of a grid collapse.
The chaos would not be short-lived.
Eskom, which stresses that a complete shutdown is extremely
unlikely, nonetheless has emergency plans in place to resume
power delivery - known as a "black start" - but warns it would
take weeks.
"In our projections, it is roughly a two-to-four week period
to restart the whole country," Al'Louise van Deventer, Eskom's
national control manager, told Reuters at the utility's nerve
centre near Johannesburg.
Behind her in the bowels of the ultra-secure building stand
banks of screens and computer terminals, staffed round-the-clock
in an operation similar to NASA's mission control.
In such an emergency scenario, Zuma and his cabinet would be
taken to a secret location and soldiers would be deployed at key
sites such as the central bank and South African Broadcasting
Corporation HQ, a government source said.
"The government has command centres that will be activated
to make sure we can maintain law and order," said another
government source. "The military will be deployed so broadcast
and communication is secure."
Zuma's office declined to comment.
RUN OUT
After a power supply crunch and spate of blackouts in 2008,
many South African businesses and a few homes have back-up
generators, but over time they will run out of fuel - as will
the generators at fuel stations, bringing transport to a halt.
"Those who have diesel generators will only be able to run
them for as long as fuel reserves last, as petrol and diesel
pumps work off electricity. Then, people will be in trouble,"
van Deventer said.
Eskom, which supplies almost all the country's electricity,
has not put a figure on how much investment it would need to
upgrade infrastructure to the level needed to avoid blackouts.
Zuma's government in October said it would inject 20 billion
rand ($1.7 billion) to boost its coffers and convert its
existing 60 billion rand subordinated loan to state-owned
equity.
At their worst, rolling blackouts or "load-shedding" have
never taken out more than 3,000 MW of demand, roughly 10 percent
of consumption.
However, many big companies are not taking their chances.
Gold and platinum mining companies say they have emergency
power units to get men above ground, but are unable to generate
the vast amounts of electricity needed to operate what are some
of the deepest mines in the world, at up 4 km (2.5 miles).
MTN, Africa's biggest mobile phone firm, has a
private 2 MW power plant at its Johannesburg headquarters with
1.5 million litres of diesel reserves - enough, its says, to
keep its core operations going for a month.
"If you don't have diesel reserves then you are in big
trouble," said Willem Webber, MTN's "core implementation
manager" who is working on plans to generate up to 24 MW for the
firm's own needs and possible feeding back into the grid.
"Imagine a company like MTN down for a month."
($1 = 11.5840 rand)
(Editing by Ed Cropley and Pravin Char)