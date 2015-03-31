(Repeats with new story name, no changes to text)
* Chairman steps down after CEO suspended
* Eskom's governance woes triggered credit downgrade
* Utility battling to keep S.Africa lit up
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 Eskom Chairman Zola
Tsotsi has stepped down, the South African power utility said on
Tuesday, after its board accused him of acting improperly by
suspending the chief executive.
The shake-up is the latest in a long line of ructions to hit
the troubled utility, which provides almost all the power to
Africa's most advanced economy but is battling to keep the
lights on amid a funding crunch.
Eskom's board said that with the departure of
Tsotsi, who had dismissed the accusations as minor issues, the
company could focus on challenges facing it and regain the
confidence of its stakeholders.
"The board and the chairperson held a constructive
discussion about charting a way forward for the power utility.
Mr Tsotsi agreed to step down as a director and chairperson of
the board," Eskom said in a statement.
State-owned Eskom has implemented regular power cuts this
year to prevent the national grid from being overwhelmed as it
struggles with a back-log of maintenance on aging power stations
while scrambling to bring much-delayed new ones online.
The company's CEO, Tshediso Motana, and three other senior
executives were suspended earlier this month while an inquiry
was conducted into its operations.
Standard and Poor's cut Eskom's credit rating to junk
status, saying the suspensions had led to a loss of confidence
in the utility's corporate governance.
"Mr Tsotsi indicated that the board had unity of purpose and
that his decision to step down was in the interest of the
company and the country and was done in order to allow the board
to focus on the core issues facing Eskom," the Eskom statement
said.
Ben Ngubane, a current member of the board, has been
appointed acting chairman.
Motana has filed a complaint of unfair suspension with the
national labour arbitrator.
He was appointed to his post in August last year and told
Reuters days before his suspension that the utility was
considering selling off some of its own assets, including an
employee home loan book, to shore up its balance sheet.
