JOHANNESBURG, July 5 South Africa's Eskom
is paying too much for the coal it buys
from one of Anglo American's mines and will shop around
for a cheaper source, an executive at the power utility said on
Tuesday.
* "It's unacceptable and we will change and we will go to
unconventional suppliers," Eskom's Group Executive for
Generation Matshela Koko told reporters.
* Anglo's New Denmark Colliery is the most expensive coal
supplier to Eskom, Koko told Reuters.
* Eskom's Tutuka power station was paying Anglo American
1,600 rand ($109) per tonne, said Koko.
* However, Anglo's spokesman Moeketsi Mofokeng said the
company charged Eskom an average of 668 rand per tonne during
the last financial year.
* European coal futures traded around $58.90 per
tonne at 1030 GMT.
* Eskom, which had faced a funding shortfall and struggled
to keep the lights on in Africa's most industrialised economy,
said it posted a net profit of 4.6 billion rand in the year to
March from 0.2 billion rand in the previous year.
* The utility also said it had secured 57 percent of the
funding for its 2016/2017 financial year.
* Eskom had received 23 billion rand in the 2015/2016
financial year which ended in March through government loans and
an equity injection.($1 = 14.7218 rand)
