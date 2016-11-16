(Adds opposition to lay charges against Molefe)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 16 An Eskom board member
implicated in a probe over influence-peddling in the South
African government has left his post, the public enterprises
department said, days after the state-owned power utility's
chief executive resigned.
A report by the Public Protector, a constitutionally
mandated watchdog, has raised questions over coal deals between
Eskom and a company controlled by the wealthy Gupta family, who
are friends with President Jacob Zuma.
The report called for a judicial inquiry into the
allegations of corruption in Zuma's government. Zuma himself
denies granting undue influence to the Gupta brothers who run a
business empire ranging from media to mining.
A statement posted in the public enterprises department's
website and seen by Reuters on Wednesday did not give reasons
for the departure of the Eskom board member, Mark Pamensky.
Pamensky is also a director of the energy unit of Oakbay
Investments, which is owned by the Gupta family. Oakbay holds
interests of the three Indian-born brothers, which include mines
that won coal supply contracts with Eskom.
Pamensky could not be reached for comment at Oakbay
Resources and Energy, where he is listed as a non-executive
director.
Public Enterprises Minister Lynn Brown, who oversees Eskom,
said she would be submitting her recommendations to cabinet to
replace the vacancies on the board of the power firm.
Eskom CEO Brian Molefe said last Friday he would step down
in January after being implicated in the investigation, but
denied any wrongdoing.
The main opposition Democratic Alliance party said it would
press for criminal charges against Molefe on Thursday.
"We cannot stand by as those in positions of power are
allowed to abuse state institutions for their own selfish gain
and to the detriment of South Africans," it said in a brief
statement.
The investigation on whether the Gupta family had an
influence over Zuma's appointment of ministers and the awarding
of contracts to government departments and state firms stopped
short of saying crimes had been committed.
