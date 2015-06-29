Five Point Holdings rises 10 pct in debut
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
PRETORIA, June 29 South Africa's energy regulator said on Monday it will look at ways of giving incentives to Eskom to maintain its aging fleet of power plants and penalise the utility for poor performance.
"We want to incentivise them for good maintenance and penalise them for bad performance," Nersa's head of electricity Thembani Bukula told Reuters after the regulator rejected Eskom's application for a 9.58 percent tariff increase. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
AMSTERDAM, May 10 A Dutch court said on Wednesday it will convene on May 22 to hear hedge fund Elliott Advisors' request for an investigation into possible mismanagement at Dutch paint-maker Akzo Nobel.