PRETORIA, June 29 South Africa's energy regulator said on Monday it will look at ways of giving incentives to Eskom to maintain its aging fleet of power plants and penalise the utility for poor performance.

"We want to incentivise them for good maintenance and penalise them for bad performance," Nersa's head of electricity Thembani Bukula told Reuters after the regulator rejected Eskom's application for a 9.58 percent tariff increase. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)