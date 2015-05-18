JOHANNESBURG May 18 More than half of the 8,000 workers who embarked on a wildcat strike 7 weeks ago at South African power firm Eskom's Medupi plant are back at work, the state-owned firm said on Monday.

"We have 5,000 people on the ground who have been cleared who have appeared before the disciplinary committees," Khulu Phasiwe, spokesperson for the utility, told Reuters.

