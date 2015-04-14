JOHANNESBURG, April 14 South African power utility Eskom has lost 9,500 megawatts (MW) of power due to unplanned outages, forcing it to implement widespread power cuts.

"At this stage it is not clear how long it will take to fix the problem," Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said.

