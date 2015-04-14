BRIEF-TSMC says April sales fall 14.9 pct y/y to T$56.87 bln
* Says April sales T$56.87 billion ($1.88 billion) (March T$85.88 billion, April 2016 T$66.84 billion)
JOHANNESBURG, April 14 South African power utility Eskom has lost 9,500 megawatts (MW) of power due to unplanned outages, forcing it to implement widespread power cuts.
"At this stage it is not clear how long it will take to fix the problem," Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said.
ZURICH, May 10 ChemChina has won around 82 percent support from Syngenta shareholders for its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, China's biggest foreign acquisition to date, the two companies said on Wednesday.