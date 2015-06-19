JOHANNESBURG, June 19 South Africa's power utility Eskom will cut from the grid up to 1,000 megawatts of electricity from 1500 GMT to 2000 GMT, the company said on Friday.

The firm said increased electricity demand and a shortage of generation capacity was due to technical faults at some its power station units. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)