CAPE TOWN May 14 South Africa's public
enterprises minister, who oversees state-owned power utility
Eskom, said on Thursday she was not in favour of
privatising basic services such as electricity but did not rule
out a strategic partner in some instances.
South Africa's Treasury said on Wednesday it is considering
either partially privatising Eskom or putting up some of its
assets for sale to secure funding for the cash-strapped power,
which is struggling with serious power supply shortages.
"I actually don't really believe we should have
privatization when it comes to basic services ... (however)
there are parts of what we own that could go to a strategic
partner, but when it comes to basic services I am not in
favour," Lynne Brown told reporters in response to a question on
the possible privatisation of Eskom.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)