UPDATE 1-Apple buys Finnish sleep tracking app maker Beddit
HELSINKI, May 10 Apple has acquired a sleep tracking app and hardware maker Beddit, the company said on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG, June 29 South Africa's energy regulator rejected a tariff increase request from cash-strapped utility Eskom because crucial information was missing in the application.
Eskom asked for power prices to be raised by 9.58 percent to help it run gas turbines and pay for power provided by independent electricity producers. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by TJ Strydom)
HELSINKI, May 10 Apple has acquired a sleep tracking app and hardware maker Beddit, the company said on Wednesday.
ABUJA, May 10 Nigeria will enter negotiations with General Electric over a railway project in the West African country, transport minister Rotimi Amaechi said on Wednesday.