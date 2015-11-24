JOHANNESBURG Nov 24 South Africa's Eskom will conclude talks with Anglo American over coal supply to its Kusile power station in the next three months, group executive Matshela Koko said on Tuesday.

Eskom, which reported a 22 percent rise in half-year profit, is building the coal-fired Kusile and Medupi power stations to ease an energy crunch in Africa's most industrialised economy, where electricity supply shortages have hurt GDP growth. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)