By Ed Stoddard

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 Workers at three South African power stations downed tools on Monday, with more set to follow, after wage talks at state-run utility Eskom stalled.

The company branded the stoppage illegal but said its operations had not yet been affected.

Eskom provides almost all the power in Africa's most industrialised economy, which is on the verge of recession and already grappling with a strike in the fuel sector that has caused some shortages. A potential stoppage is also looming in the auto industry.

Paris Mashego, energy sector coordinator at the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), told Reuters that wage talks with the utility were deadlocked. "We hoped Eskom would present a better offer and it did not," he said.

He said about 1,500 of the union's members had gone on strike at the three stations.

The stoppage is the latest problem to beset cash-strapped Eskom, which has struggled to meet power demand in South Africa due to its aging power plants and grid, but has managed almost a year without the rolling blackouts that have hurt the economy in the past.

An Eskom spokesman said operations had not yet been impacted and reiterated the utility's view that its members are prohibited by law from striking.

"Across all of our 27 power stations everything is operating as normal at this stage," spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said.

"And no one from Eskom is allowed to go on strike because we are defined as essential service providers. Technically anyone who is not at work today will have to explain themselves to their bosses," he said.

Eskom did not believe that negotiations had collapsed, he said. The utility is offering pay hikes of 7 to 9 percent while NUM is looking for increases ranging from 12 to 13 percent.

Phasiwe said NUM members had blocked roads leading to the Arnot power station east of Johannesburg early on Monday morning but police had been called in and the roads were now clear.

The utility said it had unspecified contingency plans in place in the event the NUM strike widened or became prolonged.

NUM has around 15,000 members at Eskom, close to a third of its workforce.

The stoppage coincides with a strike over wages by around 15,000 workers in the petrochemical industry that showed no signs of ending on Monday.

"Following the failure of wage negotiations last Friday, workers are continuing with the strike," said Clement Chitja, head of collective bargaining at the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers union (CEPPWAWU) union.

South Africa's petroleum industry does not anticipate any fuel shortages for the rest of this week as the strike entered its second week, a senior official said on Monday.

Also on Monday, the Automotive Manufacturers Employers Organisation said wage talks had stalled but that it was confident of averting a strike in the sector which is a key source of exports. In 2013, an auto strike cost South Africa's economy 600 million rand ($44 million) a day in lost production.

($1 = 13.6367 rand) (Additional reporting by Wendell Roelf in Cape Town; Editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton)