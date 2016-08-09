JOHANNESBURG Aug 9 Thousands more workers at
South African power stations plan to join a strike on Wednesday
over pay at state-run utility Eskom, their union said on
Tuesday.
The strike began on Monday when about 1,500 members of the
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) downed tools after wage
talks stalled. Eskom branded the stoppage illegal because its
members are prohibited by law from striking, but said its
operations had not been affected so far.
The union said that all of its 15,000 members at the
utility, or close to a third of Eskom's workforce, will stop
work on Wednesday. Tuesday was a public holiday in South Africa.
"It is going to be a total withdrawal of labour by our
members. NUM members will be striking for the right to strike at
Eskom," the union said in a statement.
Eskom could not be reached for comment on how its operations
would be affected on Wednesday.
Eskom said on Monday that arbitration over the wage dispute
was continuing. The utility is offering pay hikes of 7 to 9
percent while NUM is looking for increases of 12 to 13 percent.
The labour dispute is the latest problem to beset
cash-strapped Eskom, which has struggled to meet power demand in
South Africa due to its aging power plants and grid. However, it
has managed a year without rolling blackouts that have hurt the
economy in the past.
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Susan Fenton)