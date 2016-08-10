* Eskom says obtained order barring strike
* Union, Eskom due to meet Wednesday over pay dispute
By Nqobile Dludla
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 10 More workers at South
African state-run power utility Eskom joined a strike over pay,
their union said on Wednesday, in defiance of a court order
preventing the industrial action at the state-run firm.
The company has branded the stoppage by thousands of
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members which started on
Monday illegal because its members are prohibited by law from
striking, but said its operations had not been affected so far.
The labour dispute is the latest problem to beset Eskom,
which has struggled to meet power demand in Africa's most
industrialised country due to its aging power plants and grid.
However, it has managed a year without rolling blackouts that
have hurt the economy in the past.
"Our message to the whole nation is just to keep calm. We
are handling the situation, currently the situation is under
control," Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said, adding that he
could not divulge the firm's contingency plans.
Phasiwe said the court order prohibits NUM and two other
unions from going on strike as part of the Labour Relations Act,
which bars workers deemed to provide an essential service from
going on strike.
NUM said on Tuesday that all of its 15,000 members at the
utility, or close to a third of Eskom's workforce, would stop
work on Wednesday.
The union's spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said its members
were on strike in provinces where Eskom runs its biggest plants,
including in Mpumalanga province.
"Our members are aware that for them being involved in this
strike there are consequences and they are saying they are
fighting for the right cause," said Mammburu.
Asked whether union members will be dismissed if they do go
on strike, Phasiwe said workers would not be fired en masse but
that each case will be handled on its own merit.
He said talks with the union had not yet collapsed and both
parties were due to meet this morning for further discussions.
The utility is offering pay increases of 7 to 9 percent
while NUM on Tuesday lowered their wage demand to 8.5 to 10
percent from 12 to 13 percent.
The stoppage at Eskom coincides with a strike over wages by
around 15,000 workers in the petrochemical industry that has
been going on since last week but has so far not caused any
significant fuel shortages.
