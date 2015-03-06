* Eskom faces funding crunch

JOHANNESBURG, March 6 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday it would oppose any attempt by cash-strapped power utility Eskom to sell assets, especially its finance company which helps provide home loans to employees.

Eskom chief executive Tshediso Matona told the Reuters Africa Investment Summit on Thursday that asset sales were being considered as a way to raise capital by the state-run utility to help bring new power stations online.

Eskom's funding gap to 2018 is estimated at 200 billion rand ($17 billion) and it is getting a 23 billion rand cash injection from the government this year.

"The NUM will never support any decision that will affect its members and other employees at the company," NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said.

NUM claims about 16,000 members at Eskom, which has around 46,000 employees, according to the company's web site.

Mammburu said NUM was especially concerned about any sale of the Eskom Finance Company - the home loan book - because its members would have "a harder time getting such finance from a private bank or other private company."

He said attempts to cut costs by or raise cash by the company must not take place "at the expense of the workers."

The utility is scrambling to keep the lights on in Africa's most advanced economy and has been implementing frequent controlled power cuts to prevent the grid from collapsing under the weight of electricity demand. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)