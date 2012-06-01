* ANC sending mixed signals to foreign investors
* Europe dominates FDI to South Africa
* ANC official says Africa growing weary of 'sulking' West
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, June 1 South Africa's ruling
African National Congress (ANC) is walking a precarious path if
it pursues policies shunning the West in favour of fellow BRICS
members India and China to fund its development, Europe's envoy
to Pretoria said on Friday.
The ANC, which has ruled since apartheid ended in 1994, has
sent mixed messages to Western powers about how welcome their
capital is in Africa's largest economy, with a top official last
week saying they were dropping in importance.
"Attack us - that is fine. It does not matter. But don't say
that in this economic period we don't need each other because
that undermines the relationship," Roeland van de Geer, head of
the European Union delegation to South Africa, told Reuters.
"If you get these remarks without nuance, it spoils a lot. I
cannot correct that. The damage is done," he said.
ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe - also chairman of the
Communist Party - told Reuters last week the continent's largest
economies were shunning "sulking" Western investors and adopting
a "Look East" policy to fuel their growth.
South Africa is increasingly tying its economic and
diplomatic fortunes to emerging nations, having joined the BRICS
group of Brazil, Russia, India and China early last year.
But the European Union is South Africa's largest overall
trading partner, with the bulk of South Africa's exports to the
27-member bloc being manufactured goods. These provide more jobs
at home than exports to its biggest single-country trading
partner, China, most of whose imports are unprocessed minerals.
The EU is also the source of nearly all foreign direct
investment (FDI) in South Africa, with Britain alone accounting
for 49 percent of FDI stock at the end of 2010 compared with
just 4 percent for China, according to central bank data.
Van De Geer recommended South Africa follow the model of
other BRICS powers, who rely heavily on trade with the West as
well as boosting commerce between themselves.
The ANC has dispatched top officials with regularity to
reassure European and U.S. investors their money is safe.
But the party, which sits in an official governing alliance
with unions and the Communist Party, has also sent powerful
delegations to China to see how Beijing uses state-owned firms
to guide its fast-growing economy.
ANC officials have also shown their distrust of Western
firms, for example by trying, unsuccessfully, to roll back
approval for Wal-Mart's $2.4 billion acquisition of
retailer Massmart.
"The world is in an economic crisis. Do not give up on any
of your investors," Van De Geer said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jon Hemming)