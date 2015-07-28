CAPE TOWN, July 28 Proposed laws to allow the
seizure of land and property to redress the imbalance of
ownership between black and white South Africans, could be
unconstitutional and subject to the whims of ministers, rights
groups told parliament on Tuesday.
Land remains a highly emotive issue in South Africa, where
300 years of colonial rule and white-minority government have
left the vast majority of farmland in the hands of a small,
mainly white, group of people.
The prospect of expropriation has drawn comparisons with
neighbour Zimbabwe, where state-sponsored land grabs spooked
investors and contributed to the country's economic ruin.
Phephelaphi Dube, legal officer at the Centre for
Constitutional Rights, a unit attached to former President FW de
Klerk's foundation, said the definition of "public interest" to
justify the seizures in the proposed laws lacked clarity.
"(It) opens the door to arbitrary expropriation which is
based on the essential whims of the minister," said Dube at the
first day of public hearings on the land laws.
Since the end of apartheid in 1994, the ruling African
National Congress party has tried to redress the balance through
a "willing seller, willing buyer" scheme, but has fallen well
short of its target of transferring a third of farmland to black
people by last year.
The revised Expropriation Bill is back at parliament after
being withdrawn in 2013 due to the impending election in
Africa's second largest economy. The first draft was withdrawn
in 2008 amid criticism from commercial farmers and other land
owners over concerns it was unconstitutional.
Those concerns were echoed again in parliament on Tuesday.
"An expropriation may not be arbitrary, it must be in the
public interest and there must be just and equitable
compensation," Anthea Jeffery, head of policy research at the
South African Institute of Race Relations, said at the hearings.
"If the expropriation does not in fact meet these tests, it
is unconstitutional and invalid," she said.
South Africa wants to accelerate land transfers and access
to mineral resources by the expropriation, and distributing land
to the black majority is a key pillar of the economic
transformation being championed by the ruling party.
Deputy minister of public works, Jeremy Cronin, expressed
confidence in the proposed legislation, saying it would pass
constitutional scrutiny and had broad support from business,
labour and government.
South Africa's power utility Eskom told parliament it backed
the expropriation proposal as it was experiencing significant
delays in acquiring land for the construction of electricity
transmission and distribution lines.
Cronin said expropriation of land for use by utilities, such
as Eskom, should be allowed in exchange for suitable
compensation.
Besides a lack of clarity over definitions, concern was also
raised at the hearings on what constituted fair and equitable
compensation during the expropriation process.
