CAPE TOWN, July 26 South African President Jacob
Zuma has asked parliament to explain the process it followed in
passing a bill allowing state expropriations of land to redress
racial disparities in land ownership.
Land is an emotive issue in Africa's most industrialised
country more than two decades after the end of apartheid, with
most of the land still in white hands.
Zuma said he needed to clarify how the bill was passed,
before deciding whether to sign it into law or refer it back to
the legislature, the presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.
"President Zuma received petitions against the signing of
the Bill into law from individuals and various organisations,"
the presidency said.
In the pipeline since 2008, the bill has been criticized by
opposition parties, with some saying it was unconstitutional.
The ruling African National Congress said the bill would
tackle injustices imposed during white-minority rule.
The official opposition party, Democratic Alliance, has
asked Zuma not to assent to the bill, raising, among other
issues, that it does not provide adequate compensation
guarantees and that it was open to abuse.
However, experts say the bill will not signal the kind of
often violent land grabs that took place in neighbouring
Zimbabwe, where white-owned farms were seized by the government
for redistribution to landless blacks.
Regulatory uncertainty in the country has worried investors
in the key mining and other sectors, amid warnings the country's
credit ratings could be downgraded to "junk" status as the
economy teeters on the brink of recession.
