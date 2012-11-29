* Farm dwellings seen as soft targets
* Baggage from apartheid weighs on crimes
By Olivia Kumwenda
ERMELO, South Africa, Nov 29 In a country cursed
by one of the world's highest murder rates, being a white farmer
makes a violent death an even higher risk.
Whether attacks have been motivated by race or robbery, a
rising death rate from rural homicides is drawing attention to
the lack of change on South Africa's farms nearly two decades
after the end of apartheid - and to the tensions burgeoning over
enduring racial inequality.
Some of South Africa's predominantly white commercial
farmers go as far as to brand the farm killings a genocide.
On the other side of the divide, populists are seizing on
the discontent among the black majority to demand a forced
redistribution of white-owned farms along the lines of
neighbouring Zimbabwe.
"The issue is potentially explosive," said Lechesa Tsenoli,
deputy minister for land reform, arguing that South Africa's
future depends on ending inequality on the farms.
The economic change promised by Nelson Mandela's African
National Congress (ANC) when white-minority rule ended in 1994
has been even slower in the countryside than in cities and
mines, where at least small elites of black South Africans have
prospered.
Land ownership ratios are little changed from 1913, when the
Natives' Land Act set aside 87 percent of land for whites.
Meanwhile, black farm workers are among South Africa's poorest.
Life is getting more uncomfortable for the white farmers
too, however. Their number is down a third, to some 40,000, in
the past 15 years. Headlines about the farm killings are another
incentive to sell up.
For while South Africa's overall annual murder rate has more
than halved since the end of apartheid to around 32 people per
100,000, figures for commercial farmers show a near 50 percent
rise to an average rate of some 290 per 100,000 a year in the
five years to 2011.
IN THE NECK
Shot at his home by black attackers two years ago,
34-year-old Johan Scholtz believes he was the victim of a
racially motivated attack rather than a robbery.
"I was shot through my neck, I was shot through my chest and
as I fell to the ground they came and stood over me and they
shot again - two times - just missed my brain," Scholtz said,
fighting back tears as he recalled the incident.
"My sheep were there around the house, they could've taken
the sheep. My house was open, they could've easily gone in. But
they left with nothing," he said, adding that the family did not
own much worth stealing.
Scholtz now keeps a baseball bat by his bed at his livestock
farm in Ermelo, in the undulating veld some 230 km (140 miles)
east of Johannesburg. He is asking himself how long he will stay
in the business.
Despite the ANC's pledge to build a "rainbow nation", South
Africa's income disparity - which had already been among the top
few in the world - has widened further since apartheid ended,
according to World Bank figures.
Among the very poorest are the black farm workers, suffering
not only from the economic hardship, but - all too often - a
brand of racial abuse unchanged since the end of white rule.
"For farm workers at the bottom like me, we are not allowed
to talk to farm owners directly," complained one 28-year-old
fruit farm worker from the northeastern Limpopo province, asking
that he be called only by his first name, Frans.
"The farmers disrespect us to a point they would use the
'K-word'," he said. The "K-word" is "kaffir", apartheid-era
slang for a black person and highly offensive.
While wages for most workers have increased steadily since
apartheid, they have risen more slowly for farm workers - who
earn only 10 to 30 percent of a typical factory worker's wage.
About half those in rural areas live on less than $3 a day.
Anger has boiled over in violent strikes in recent weeks in
the Cape Town wine region, where thousands of farm workers
demand a doubling in wages from about 70 rand ($8) a day.
ROBBERY NOT RACE
The motive for nearly 90 percent of farm attacks was robbery
rather than race, according to the biggest government study on
the subject, published nearly a decade ago.
"There might be segments within the South African population
that would like to use words such as genocide, but farm attacks
are a result of criminal activities," said Andre Botha of Agri
SA, the largest farmers' union, which points out that the small
number of black commercial farmers are also victims of crime.
"It's an obvious result of the lifestyle that we chose.
Farms are a soft target," he said.
Disentangling motives is no easy task, however, in a society
where whites have the vast majority of the wealth on display and
the history of discrimination can add another edge to attacks on
isolated homesteads.
"Sometimes it degenerates into racial conflict," said Johan
Burger of the Institute for Security Studies, who has been
studying farm violence for more than a decade.
When white supremacist leader Eugene Terre'blanche was
hacked to death by two farm workers in 2010, racial motives were
suspected, but it turned out to have been caused by a wage
dispute.
The racial discontent on the farms has also become an
element in the political equation at a time of tensions over
wildcat mineworkers' strikes and factional struggles within the
ruling ANC.
"SHOOT THE BOER"
Before being told to stop by the courts, populist leader
Julius Malema stirred up crowds with his singing of "Shoot the
Boer" - deepening unease among whites in a country where the
Afrikaans word for farmer is synonymous with the people who make
up most of the 10 percent white minority.
Although the ANC has decided to drop the apartheid-era song
after firing Malema as its youth leader, the affair has pushed
race further onto the political agenda.
AfriForum, a vocal advocacy group for Afrikaans-speakers -
who descend mostly from Dutch and French settlers - blames the
song in part for the rise in crimes against farmers as it
catalogues murders, rapes and other attacks.
"The amount of violence is horrific," said AfriForum's Ernst
Roets.
Meanwhile, Malema and the ANC's youth wing are demanding
that white-owned land be turned over to black South Africans.
For radicals, Zimbabwe's experience set a good example to
follow - even though the forced seizures of land helped push
South Africa's neighbour into nearly a decade of economic
decline.
According to a plan drawn up under Mandela, 30 percent of
farmland was meant to be handed to black South Africans by 2014.
Only 8 percent has been transferred, however, and the government
is now reviewing the plan.
The direct economic impact of any radical change in land
ownership might be less dramatic in South Africa than in
Zimbabwe because farming accounts for only about 3 percent of
gross domestic product rather than 20 percent.
But no matter how it is addressed, the potential for growing
confrontation over race and land raises another dangerous
prospect for Africa's biggest economy.