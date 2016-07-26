JOHANNESBURG, July 26 South Africa's economy
will avoid a recession in 2016 but remains in a low growth trap
and is likely to see economic expansion forecasts revised lower,
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday.
The Treasury's February estimate of 0.9 percent growth in
2016 was likely to change by the time of the October medium term
budget, Gordhan told a media briefing on the sidelines of an
investment summit.
The central bank last week cut its growth forecast to zero
percent for 2016.
