JOHANNESBURG, April 12 South Africa's new
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Wednesday treasury is
committed to fiscal consolidation plans outlined in the 2017
budget after S&P and Fitch downgraded the country to
sub-investment grade.
Speaking to local investors at the Development Bank of South
Africa, Gigaba said the Treasury aims to stabilise the
government's net debt over the next three years at 50 percent of
gross domestic production (GDP).
Last week Fitch downgraded South Africa's foreign and local
currency debt to speculative grade, while S&P Global Ratings cut
the hard currency borrowing to "junk". Both cited likely changes
in economic policy after a cabinet reshuffle.
