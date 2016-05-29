JOHANNESBURG May 29 South Africa's elite Hawks
police unit denied on Sunday a report that an investigation
involving Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, which has helped to
weaken the rand, has been transferred to another part of the
force.
Citing an unnamed source, the City Press newspaper said the
police crime intelligence unit had taken over the inquiry into a
surveillance body formed at the national tax agency SARS when it
was run by Gordhan between 1999 and 2009.
The Hawks, which are responsible for tackling organised and
commercial crime plus serious corruption, have previously said
they were running the inquiry but that Gordhan was not being
personally targetted.
On Sunday, Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi repeated this
denial, and dismissed the City Press report. "There is no
investigation against the minister, the investigation is only on
the spy unit at SARS. It is not correct that the crime
intelligence unit is handling the case," Mulaudzi told Reuters.
Gordhan has been embroiled in the investigation and an
accompanying political row at a time when South Africa faces a
possible downgrading of its credit rating.
Standard and Poor's, which ranks Africa's most
industrialised country just one step above subinvestment grade,
is due to make public its rating decision on Friday.
Gordhan has said rival credit rating agency Fitch will also
announce the result of its review of South Africa on June 8.
Policymakers fear the country, whose economy is expected to grow
by less than one percent this year, may be headed to "junk'
status, an outcome that would increase its borrowing costs.
On Friday, the presidency said in a statement that President
Jacob Zuma is not "at war" with Gordhan over the control of the
National Treasury, in response to widespread media reports.
The City Press cited an unnamed senior crime intelligence
commander as saying his police unit was now involved in the
inquiry because it had "better resources and capacity, and a
larger network of informants".
The commander added that the Hawks were "not making
sufficient progress" in the case of the spy unit, which was set
up to tackle organised crime and illicit revenues.
The crime intelligence unit is authorised to use
surveillance and conduct undercover operations, such as
infiltrating crime syndicates.
On May 15, the Sunday Times newspaper reported that Gordhan
faced imminent arrest, sending the rand tumbling to a
two-month low, despite denials by the presidency and the police.
(Reporting by James Macharia; editing by David Stamp)