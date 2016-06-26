JOHANNESBURG, June 26 Financial market volatility caused by Britain's decision to quit the European Union, which sent the rand down more than 8 percent, could hurt investment flows into South Africa, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Sunday.

"We attract investment from countries like the UK and Germany and other countries in Europe and we don't want this uncertainty to impact on investment decisions those big companies might be making in South Africa," he told Power FM radio. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Louise Ireland)