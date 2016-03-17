* Rand at more than one week high
* Banks among top gainers on bourse
(Updates prices, add stocks)
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 South Africa's rand
reversed losses, rallying more than 3 percent to its strongest
in more than a week after the central bank hiked interest rates
amid a political showdown that has jolted President Jacob Zuma's
government.
The rand has been jolted this week by suggestions that a
wealthy family with close ties to Zuma may have been behind his
decision to sack the country's respected finance minister
Nhlanhla Nene in December.
Stocks also gained with banks in demand after the South
African Reserve Bank's move to raise rates.
In comments likely to help calm investors worried about
political interference in fiscal and monetary policy after Zuma
fired the finance minister in December, Governor Lesetja
Kganyago reaffirmed the central bank's independence.
The rand rallied to a session high of 15.0670 to
the dollar after Kganyago raised the benchmark repo rate by 25
basis points to 7 percent, citing upside risks to the inflation
outlook. The currency had touched a session low of 15.7595
before Kganyago's news conference.
Government bonds also gained sharply, with the yield on debt
maturing in 2026 sliding 31 basis points on the day to
close at 9.165 percent.
Zuma denied being influenced by anyone in the appointment of
cabinet ministers, responding to allegations by his own deputy
finance minister that a wealthy family close to Zuma offered him
the job of finance minister.
The Reserve Bank noted that the increased risk of a
sovereign ratings downgrade and domestic political developments
had a significant impact on the rand.
"It is probably not a coincidence that Governor Kganyago
stressed the SARB's independence," Capital Economics Africa
analyst John Ashbourne said.
"Slightly tighter monetary policy would do little to
insulate the rand from another crash if President Zuma provides
another political surprise."
On the bourse, banks were among the biggest gainers on the
blue chip index as investors bet a 25 basis points interest
rates hike would boost margins.
Nedbbank rallied 4.25 percent to 181.40 rand and
Standard Bank was up 4.07 percent at 125 rand.
"Banks are having a great day because the higher interest
rates will certainly help their margins," said Sanlam Private
Wealth's director Greg Katzenellenbogen.
The JSE Top-40 index added 0.73 percent to 47,169
and the broader All-share index gained 0.96 percent to
53,190.
Trade volumes were robust with nearly 570 million shares
changing hands, well above last year's daily average 296 million
shares, largely because it was the expiration of March-dated
futures contracts.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Tiisetso Motsoeneng;
Editing by James Macharia)