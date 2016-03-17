JOHANNESBURG, March 17 South Africa's Chamber of
Mines said on Thursday it was concerned by the links between the
state and the Gupta family adding that undue political influence
on the industry was not in the country's best interests.
"The latest revelations of potential Gupta family
involvement in the selection of Cabinet Ministers in South
Africa, in processes contrary to the country's Constitution, are
of serious concern to the South African mining industry," the
chamber body said in a statement.
Deputy finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas rocked government when
he said on Wednesday that a wealthy family with close ties to
President Jacob Zuma may have been behind his decision to sack
the country's respected finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in
December.
