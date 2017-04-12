JOHANNESBURG, April 12 South African investors
want the ruling African National Congress to explain in detail
what "radical economic transformation" as stated by the
government in recent speeches means, Finance Minister Malusi
Gigaba said on Wednesday.
"The sense from the investors is we need to explain in
detail what we mean by radical economic transformation ... we
don't want to create a disjuncture between growth and
development," Gigaba said.
Speaking to local investors at the Development Bank of South
Africa, Gigaba said treasury will unveil plans to deal with
downgrades from S&P Global Rating and Fitch after a special
cabinet meeting scheduled to take place later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Nqobile Dludla;
Editing by James Macharia)