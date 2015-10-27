(Corrects typo in last paragraph)
CAPE TOWN Oct 27 A fire at a power sub-station
near South Africa's Cape Town International Airport delayed
flights on Tuesday as fire fighters battled to put out the
blaze, an airport official said.
Flights were delayed by up to 45 minutes and some services
at the airport were operating on back-up power supplies.
"We have back-up systems which are coming online with power.
There are some baggage carousel which are working but we are
also doing manual processing," airport spokeswoman Deirdre David
told Reuters.
Neighbouring residential areas were also without power.
The outage comes at a time when South Africa is battling to
keep the lights on in Africa's most advanced economy.
For much of this year, Eskom has had to
resort to periodic power cuts to prevent the grid from
collapsing, which has contributed to a 1.3 percent contraction
in the economy in the second quarter.
(Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia/Jeremy
Gaunt)