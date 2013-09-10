JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 South Africa's FirstRand Ltd has 10 billion rand ($1 billion) of surplus capital that could be used for further expansion into Africa, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Johan Burger made the comment at a briefing following the release of the bank's full-year results.

($1 = 9.9795 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)