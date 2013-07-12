(Adds quote, detail)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, July 12 FirstRand's bid to
acquire a stake in Merchant Bank Ghana was unsuccessful, a key
shareholder of the Ghanaian bank said on Friday, setting back
plans by South Africa's second-largest lender for a retail
operation in oil-rich west Africa.
Last year, FirstRand said it had offered $91 million for a
75 percent stake in the medium-sized retail and commercial bank.
"Despite all reasonable endeavours, the parties were unable
to reach agreement on the commercial principles underlying the
transaction and could not procure the fulfilment of all the
conditions," Social Security and Insurance Trust, which holds a
stake in Merchant Bank, said in a statement.
"Therefore the transaction cannot be completed and has
lapsed," it said, adding the bank was looking for fresh offers.
The South African lender was not immediately available for
comment.
FirstRand dropped similar acquisition plans in 2011 after
negotiations with Nigeria's Sterling Bank failed to
reach a deal on a price.
FirstRand, which already has a merchant banking business in
Nigeria, is now hoping to snap up Keystone, one of the banks
nationalised in 2011, Nigerian central bank officials have said.
FirstRand's shares closed Friday's trade 1.4 percent higher
at 28.94 rand.
(Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)