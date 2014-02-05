* Analysing viability of a Kenyan business
* Has applied for Ghanaian licence
JOHANNESBURG Feb 5 South African lender
FirstRand invested $400 million in Ghana last year, and
is re-evaluating the business case for opening operations in
Kenya, its chief executive said.
The continent's second-biggest bank by market value has
scaled back its presence elsewhere across the globe to narrow
its focus on Africa, where it already has businesses in
countries such as Nigeria, Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania.
"We are doing a bit of market analysis ... to decide whether
we want to get into Kenya, especially given that M-Pesa has
captured the bulk of the retail market there," Chief Executive
Sizwe Nxasana said, referring to the popular mobile money
service.
"So we are trying to just figure out how do you make money
in Kenya."
Nxasana told a forum late on Tuesday that the Ghana funds
went into agriculture, mining and real estate. FirstRand was now
applying for a banking licence in the country.
The money was a combination of its corporate and investment
unit's lending and property-related investment through third
party funds as well as the bank's money.
FirstRand currently has a representative office in Kenya,
which it set up in 2012 initially to book infrastructure and
project financing deals and to scout for an acquisition.
FirstRand hoped Kenya's position on the continent's east
coast would allow it to make a play for the fast-growing
Africa-India trade corridor. The bank also has an Indian retail
business, operating in poor Mumbai neighbourhoods.
Because of overstated valuations in Africa, FirstRand now
prefers to set up operations elsewhere on the continent from
scratch, instead of making large acquisitions.
In 2011, it walked away from a bid for Nigeria's Sterling
Bank after the parties failed to agree on
valuation. It also abandoned talks to acquire a majority stake
in Merchant Bank Ghana for over $90 million last year.
In Zambia, a change in the government in 2011 scuppered
FirstRand's agreement to buy Finance Bank.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan and
David Evans)