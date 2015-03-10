* Bad debt charges up 26 pct
JOHANNESBURG, March 10 South African banking
group FirstRand reported a 13 percent rise in
first-half earnings on Tuesday despite setting aside more money
in anticipation of souring debt as oil and commodity prices
decline.
Africa's second-largest lender by assets said it had
identified 900 million rand ($73 million) of loans to oil, gas
and commodity companies as high risk, many of these in Nigeria
and Angola, the continent's top oil producers.
Nations outside its home market make up about 11 percent of
FirstRand's 240 billion rand corporate loan portfolio.
The bank said bad debt charges increased 26 percent to 3.1
billion rand in the six months to end-December, while its credit
loss ratio rose to 0.86 percent from 0.77 percent.
Without the additional provisions, the ratio would have
fallen to 0.66 percent, deputy Chief Executive Johan Burger,
said at an earnings presentation.
"There remains a lot of uncertainty in this area. We believe
it is the right thing to be proactive in looking at specific
portfolio provisions, not as a function of defaults, but being
proactive in strengthening our balance sheet," he said.
FirstRand's exposure is not in underlying commodities, but
through clients whose revenues are under pressure from lower oil
or commodity prices, said Burger, who will be taking over as CEO
when current head Sizwe Nxasana retires in September.
"An increasing level would be expected but the underlying
risk quality seems to be in good shape," Neelan Hansjee, an
investment analyst at Old Mutual Equities, said of the credit
loss ratio.
FirstRand reported diluted headline earnings of 180.5 cents
per share from 159.1 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS, the
main measure of profit in South Africa, excludes certain
one-time items.
Its net interest income increased by 19 percent to 17.5
billion rand while non-interest revenue, which includes income
from fees and commissions, grew 9 percent to 18.8 billion rand.
"This was driven mainly by ongoing increases in advances,
and solid growth from both retail and corporate deposits," the
bank said of its net interest income.
FirstRand shares were down 1.8 percent at 1303 GMT, compared
with the Top-40 index that had lost 1 percent.
Investors dumped liquid stocks at Johannesburg's bourse on
Tuesday as the rand currency sunk to 13-year lows.
($1 = 12.1540 rand)
