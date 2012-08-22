Al Shabaab claims bomb attack on Somali police station
MOGADISHU A bomb planted in a police station killed at least one policeman in Somalia's southern port city of Kismayu on Monday, and militant Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 22 South Africa's FirstRand said on Wednesday it will pay 746.2 million rand ($91 million) for a 75 percent stake in Merchant Bank Ghana, to expand its presence on the continent.
The deal has the approval of Ghanaian shareholders and entails a subscription of new shares worth 154 million and acquisition of shares worth 592.2 million rand, FirstRand said in a statement.
The transaction also excludes some loans on MBG's balance sheet, which existing shareholders will acquire and continue to collect outstanding balances.
($1 = 8.2180 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by David Dolan)
TRIPOLI Seven African migrants died, apparently from suffocation, after being locked for two days in a refrigerated truck that was abandoned by people smugglers on the Libyan coast, officials said.