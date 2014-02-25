BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
JOHANNESBURG Feb 25 FirstRand, Africa's second-largest banking group by market value, sees earnings from first-half operations jumping by at least 20 percent when it reports results on March 4.
FirstRand said on Tuesday headline earnings per share for the six months to end-December likely rose by 20 to 22 percent from the 131.7 cents it posted a year earlier.
Smaller competitors Barclays Africa Group and Nedbank Group reported this month annual earnings increases of 14 and 15 percent respectively.
Unlike its main rivals, FirstRand's financial calendar ends in June, instead of December.
Its shares were up more than 1.6 percent at 0913 GMT, but down 3.5 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.