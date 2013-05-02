(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Olivia Kumwenda
JOHANNESBURG May 2 South Africa suspended a
senior foreign ministry official on Thursday after a charter
plane carrying nearly 200 guests for the wedding of a family
with close ties to President Jacob Zuma used an Air Force base
without proper military permission.
The scandal over Tuesday's flight from India to the
Waterkloof Air Force Base near Pretoria has dominated South
African media, with newspapers and radio phone-in callers
accusing the wealthy Gupta family of influence peddling.
The defence ministry said it had rejected a request from the
Guptas to use the base but the Indian High Commission in
Pretoria then went behind its back and sought authorisation from
the Chief of State Protocol at the foreign ministry.
"The clearance should be rescinded and that aircraft should
immediately be removed," it said in a statement.
The foreign ministry said its protocol chief, Bruce Koloane,
had been suspended to "allow the department to get to the bottom
of this matter", adding that no "executive authority" was
granted for a civilian aircraft to land at the base.
Foreign ministry spokesman Clayson Monyela confirmed that
the flight carried some Indian state ministers arriving for the
wedding.
The business empire of Gupta brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh
covers mining, resources, aviation and technology. Two of Zuma's
children have served as directors of Gupta firms, according to
South Africa's companies database, and the family is a major
financial backer of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).
The Times newspaper labelled the scandal "Guptagate", but
the New Age newspaper - owned by the Gupta family - covered the
incident under the headline: "Media 'wrong' on jet-set wedding".
The ANC also called for an explanation as to how the
aircraft managed to land at the base, saying it would never
allow "a situation where our ports of entry and national key
points are penetrated with impunity".
Officials at the Indian High Commission in Pretoria were not
available to comment. Koloane did not answer his mobile phone.
(Editing by Ed Cropley and Sonya Hepinstall)