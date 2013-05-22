By Peroshni Govender
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG May 22 A South African government
report released on Wednesday implicated President Jacob Zuma in
a scandal over a plane chartered by rich friends of his which
landed at a military base without proper permission.
The presidency and Zuma's ruling African National Congress
(ANC) have denied demanding landing permission for the flight
carrying nearly 200 guests for a wedding.
But a diplomatic protocol chief Bruce Koloane said he acted
"under pressure from No. 1", a direct reference to Zuma, the
report said.
Koloane has been suspended and not spoken on the matter. The
government report said he used deception to obtain military
landing permission.
Opposition members of parliament charged that the Gupta
family at the centre of the affair and whose companies have
employed two of Zuma's children in high profile roles, was
wielding undo influence over Africa's largest economy.
"There is a widely held perception that when the Guptas say
'jump', the president says, 'how high?'," David Maynier, an MP
with the opposition Democratic Alliance, said in parliament.
The Gupta brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh have a business
empire that stretches from mining to aviation and media. They
have been major financial backers of both Zuma and the ANC.
The scandal has ranged from farce - border officials had to
interrupt the four-day wedding at the luxurious Sun City resort
to have guests to fill in belated customs forms - to a
potentially serious diplomatic incident.
The report also implicated officials from the Indian High
Commission to South Africa in the deception, charges the embassy
denies.
The report also found lounges at the air force base had been
decorated to welcome the visitors who were entertained by
singers and dancers. They were then taken in a convoy of luxury
cars to the resort - under police escort.
(Repporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and
Jon Hemming)