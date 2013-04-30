By Xola Potelwa
| JOHANNESBURG, April 30
JOHANNESBURG, April 30 The Islamic division of
South Africa's First National Bank has hired a new sharia
advisory committee and aims to rebrand itself after a governance
crisis in 2012 saw the previous board quit, denting investor
confidence.
Under the new structure, the committee will no longer play a
role in the day-to-day running of the business, removing the
potential for conflicts like those which led to a public spat
with management last year.
"We're proposing to go to the market at the start of our new
financial year with the name FNB Islamic Banking. It's important
for us to build our credibility in South Africa, (while) FNB
acts as a conduit between us and other African countries," said
the new chief executive of the Islamic business, Amman Muhammad.
The new committee consists of Aznan Hasan, Yusus Patel and
Zaid Haspatel. FNB is the retail arm of South Africa's
second-biggest banking group, FirstRand.
"In the new structure, we no longer call them a board, we're
using the term "sharia advisory committee" and we now clearly
define what the role of the committee is," Muhammad said, adding
that the new team would review the bank's previous sharia
products.
Sharia committees or boards monitor banks' products and
activities to check they follow Islamic principles. FNB's
previous sharia board resigned last July after disagreements
over the board's role when new management took charge of the
division, according to former board members.
DEPOSIT GROWTH
Deposits at the Islamic bank continued to grow even during
last year's crisis, highlighting the demand for sharia banking
in Africa's biggest economy, Muhammad said, although he did not
provide specific figures.
Only 2 percent of South Africa's population is Muslim but
authorities say they want to establish the country as a hub for
Islamic finance.
FNB Islamic Banking aims to expand into neighbouring Zambia,
where about 12 percent of the population is Muslim, Muhammad
said. Other estimates for Zambia's Muslim population are lower.
Zambian central bank governor Michael Gondwe said last month
that the relatively small Muslim population was made up of "high
value businessmen who control a very significant share of the
Zambian economy", making their exclusion from the banking sector
hurtful to the economy.
The Zambian central bank has published draft proposals to
govern Islamic banking, which could be law by year-end, Gondwe
said.
"With the overwhelming demand from Muslim customers in
Zambia requesting Islamic banking, Zambia probably makes sense
for us," FNB's Muhammad said.
South African authorities have said they plan to issue a
sovereign sukuk in the next couple of months but local bankers
worry that the Treasury could be overtaken by other countries in
sub-Saharan Africa if it drags its feet on the launch.
"The sukuk is the first step towards alleviating the
desperate need for sharia-compliant money market structures in a
country like South Africa," said Muhammad.
South Africa's Islamic banking industry is not regulated by
the central bank; banks are subject only to conventional banking
laws, which has hindered growth in the sector.
"What we're doing is we're forced to operate within the
confines of the conventional banking rules. We feel specifically
that if clear defined rules were set out, it would make it
easier for us to plot a course of action in terms of how we
grow," Muhammad said.
The South African government has amended tax laws to give
clearer definitions of the sharia products that banks such as
FNB, Absa and Al Baraka offer, but industry officials
say more clarity is needed.
(Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa and Andrew Torchia)