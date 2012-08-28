* Sharia board resigned in July after disputes over role
* FNB Islamic division plans expansion in Africa, India
By Xola Potelwa
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 28 South Africa's First
National Bank (FNB) aims to appoint a new sharia board for its
Islamic finance division by the end of 2012, after the previous
board dealt a blow to the bank's effort in the sector by
resigning a month ago.
"It's top priority for us. We are certainly aiming to have
our final committee together towards the end of the year," Amman
Muhammad, chief executive of FNB Islamic Finance, told Reuters
late last week.
Muhammad joined FNB's Islamic finance division on July 1.
The previous head, Ebrahim Patel, resigned after the bank
conducted an investigation into "internal processes and
practices of the businesses aligned to internal governance
practice", according to Eric Enslin, head of client management
at FNB Wealth, who declined to elaborate on the investigation.
FNB's sharia advisors quit after disagreements over the
board's role when the new management took charge of the
division, according to former board members.
A bank's sharia board supervises the institution's products
and activities and certifies that they comply with Islamic
principles.
FNB said its new sharia board would probably be made up of
scholars from local and international Muslim communities, as its
Islamic finance division would leverage the bank's presence in
India and the rest of Africa to grow there.
A new sharia board for FNB, the retail arm of South Africa's
second-biggest bank FirstRand, could help its business
by increasing consumer confidence in its Islamic products.
"(When) members of the community have no method to get
confirmation or comfort from the sharia board, that puts them on
guard. They say, 'I'm not getting information from the sharia
board, do I continue to deal with the bank?" said South African
businessman and FNB client Abdur Moosa.
FNB says Islamic finance is currently not a "material
contributor" to its bottom line, but that it intends the
business to expand its contribution in future.
BOUNDARIES
Muslims make up only about 2 percent of South Africa's
population but the country is looking to establish itself as a
centre for Islamic finance in sub-Saharan Africa.
There are no national rules for Islamic finance in South
Africa - banks are subject only to conventional banking laws -
so the Islamic operations of institutions such as FNB, Al Baraka
and Absa are under pressure to demonstrate to the
public that their sharia boards are effective.
"Up until we get to a point where we start seeing a
concerted regulatory change to the way Islamic banks operate in
the country, and defined governance standards specifically
around the functioning and the role of sharia boards, we ensure
ourselves that through the boards we have, sharia compliance is
always adhered to," Muhammad said.
The bank says it has learned a lesson from the recent
incident and will draft clear rules and roles for its new sharia
board, which will not include approving the appointments of
senior personnel - a point of contention with the previous
board, according to bank sources.
"In the absence of terms of reference, everybody (wonders)
what's the role of the board," said Enslin.
"What is really key is to ensure that there's proper terms
of reference and a constitution in place, which will (ensure)
roles are quite clear, and their accountabilities."
Businessman Moosa, who has been a client of FNB Islamic
Finance for nearly all eight years of the division's existence,
said he had not entered new transactions with the bank since the
last sharia board resigned.
"It will take a year or two to build back confidence," he
said.
