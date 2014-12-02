* S.African parts supplier to cut about 250 jobs
* Ford has said hesitant about further investment
JOHANNESBURG Dec 2 Some 250 jobs at a South
African forging company could be cut after U.S. motor company
Ford cancelled a components contract with SKF,
just weeks after strikes hit car parts manufacturers, a union
said on Tuesday.
Auto makers producing in South Africa resumed activity in
September after a four-week strike by 220,000 metal-workers that
hurt assembly lines of brands including Toyota, General
Motors and Ford.
Last month, Ford's regional head said the company would
hesitate before making further investments in the continent's
most developed economy because of frequent work stoppages.
South Africa's S.P. Metal Forgings will discontinue
production of two components that it supplied to SKF, the
world's largest bearings maker, after Ford cancelled its
contract with the Swedish company, said Marius Croucamp,
spokesman for the Solidarity union.
Production of the two parts will stop in February, S.P.
Metal Forgings said in a letter dated Nov. 28 to employees and
seen by Reuters.
"It could be a consequence of the strike," Croucamp said of
the contract's cancellation.
The South African company declined to comment while Ford was
not immediately available for comment.
An SKF spokesperson confirmed the company was a Ford
supplier but declined to comment on its "contractual
relationship with them".
Ford sells about 6,000 vehicles a month in South Africa,
making it the country's third-largest supplier behind Toyota and
Volkswagen. It also exports vehicles.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Mark Potter)