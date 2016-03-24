JOHANNESBURG, March 24 South African fashion
retailer The Foschini Group said on Thusday it had
acquired all the shares in British high street chain Whistles
for an undisclosed sum.
Foschini, which last year bought British clothing, footwear
and accessories retailer Phase Eight, said in a statement it has
acquired Whistles' 46 stores and online retail business through
its British unit.
South African fashion retailers have been hunting for
takeovers abroad as a weakening rand gnaws away at the profits
they make from imported clothing. Woolworths bought
Australian department store David Jones two years ago and
Truworths acquired an 89 percent stake in footwear
seller Office Retail Group last year.
Whistles also stocks its wares at department stores such as
Harrods and Bloomingdales, and in 2014 started a menswear line.
The South African group will use Whistles along with Phase
Eight as a platform to grow its business in the northern
hemisphere, Foschini's chief financial officer, Anthony
Thunstrom, told Reuters.
