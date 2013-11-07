JOHANNESBURG Nov 7 South African retailer
Foschini Group Ltd said on Thursday it planned to more
than double its African presence in the next five years, a day
after a rival pulled the plug on the key Nigerian market.
Foschini, which runs high-end clothing, jewellery and
furniture stores, also reported a flat first-half profit, hit by
weak consumer demand in its home country.
Shares of Foschini were down 3.4 percent at 108.15 rand at
1228 GMT, while the broad All-Share index gave up 0.22
percent.
The company said it was looking to accelerate its expansion
in sub-Saharan Africa, where revenue growth is at 25 percent.
It said in a statement it expects to have around 300 African
stores outside of South Africa by 2018, from 116 now.
Home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies and
rising personal wealth, sub-Saharan Africa is increasingly
important to South African retailers.
But tapping into that growth has proved difficult for some.
Foschini rival Woolworths on Wednesday said it was
pulling out of Nigeria, citing high rents and the difficulty of
marketing to consumers in Africa's most populous country.
Foschini said diluted headline earnings rose 3.8 percent to
411.2 cents a share in the six months to end-September. Sales
rose 9 percent to 6.7 billion rand ($652 million).
($1 = 10.2703 South African rand)
(Reporting by David Dolan)