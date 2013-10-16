JOHANNESBURG Oct 16 South African banks have
been swindled out of millions of dollars this year by an
international fraud syndicate that stole card details from
restaurant chains, the Payments Association of South Africa said
on Wednesday.
Card fraud has been on the rise in Africa's biggest economy
over the last two years despite efforts to replace magnetic
stripe cards with the more secure chip variation, PASA said.
The latest scheme, which was devised through a variant of
the software virus known as Dexter, most likely originated in
Europe.
"It was certainly cleverly written. It took a while to
detect," said Walter Volker, chief executive at PASA, adding
that all South African banks - including industry leader
Standard Bank and smaller rivals FirstRand,
Barclays Africa Group and Nedbank - had been
affected.
The syndicate targeted computers at restaurant chains with a
virus that sent back details of customer cards. The information
was used to clone cards or sold on to other criminals, PASA
said.
Standard Group, the continent's largest bank, said some of
its credit, debit and cheque card customers had been affected.
"Immediate and pro-active steps have been taken by Standard
Bank and at an industry level to identify and limit the extent
of the potential exposure," it said in a statement.
Nedbank also confirmed that some of its customers had been
affected, but said the number of incidents was limited.
No one was immediately available for comment at FirstRand or
Barclays Africa.
($1 = 9.9583 South African rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)