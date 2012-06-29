JOHANNESBURG, June 29 South Africa's petrol price at the pumps will fall by about 7.3 percent a litre next Wednesday, mainly due to lower international oil prices, the energy department said on Friday.

The new price of 95 grade petrol in the inland commercial region of Gauteng will fall to 10.82 rand ($1.31) litre. The wholesale diesel price will decrease by 5.9 percent to 10.11 rand. ($1 = 8.28 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)