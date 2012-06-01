JOHANNESBURG, June 1 South Africa's petrol price pump in the main inland commercial region of Gauteng will decrease by 55 cents, or 4.5 percent, a litre next Wednesday, the energy department said on Friday.

The new price of 95 grade petrol will be 11.67 rand ($1.36) a litre in the Gauteng region, from 12.22 in May, decreasing for the first time since March. The wholesale diesel price decreases by 2.3 percent to 10.74 rand. ($1 = 8.5613 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)