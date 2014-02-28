JOHANNESBURG Feb 28 The retail price of petrol in South Africa will increase by 36 cents, or 2.5 percent a litre from next Wednesday, while wholesale diesel will rise by 2.1 percent, the Department of Energy said on Friday.

Petrol will cost 14.32 rand a litre and diesel 13.39 rand in the main Gauteng inland region, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)