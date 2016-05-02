JOHANNESBURG May 2 The retail price of petrol in South Africa will increase by nearly 1 percent from May 4, while the price of wholesale diesel will largely remain steady, the energy department said on Monday.

The price of petrol will increase by 12 cents to 12.74 rand per litre in the commercial hub of Gauteng province, while diesel will go down by 1 cents to 10.52 rand per litre, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alison Williams)