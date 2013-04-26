UPDATE 1-'Star Wars' embraces girl power with new heroine stories, toys
April 13 "Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
JOHANNESBURG, April 26 The retail price of petrol in South Africa will drop by 5.5 percent a litre next Wednesday, to 12.47 rand ($1.38) in the main Gauteng region, the energy department said.
Diesel will fall by about 4.7 percent to 11.41 rand.
($1 = 9.0576 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; editing by David Dolan)
April 13 "Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
* Kanen Wealth Management LLC reports a 7.8 percent stake in One Group Hospitality Inc as of April 12 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p0YCSL) Further company coverage: