PRETORIA Feb 25 South Africa's economic growth quickened more than expected to 3.8 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2013 after expanding by 0.7 percent in Q3, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

On an unadjusted year-on-year basis, the economy grew by 2 percent in the fourth quarter compared with a revised 1.7 percent in the previous three months.

Africa's largest economy expanded by 1.9 percent in 2013 from 2.5 percent the previous year, the statistics agency added.

