PRETORIA Dec 6 South Africa's economy barely
grew in the third quarter of the year as the manufacturing
sector contracted sharply, renewing fears that the reprieve from
ratings downgrades will only be temporary.
Gross domestic product expanded by only 0.2 percent in the
period between July to September compared with a revised 3.5
percent in the second quarter, Statistics South Africa said on
Tuesday.
The figure was just shy of the 0.5 percent growth
anticipated by economist polled by Reuters.
The rand firmed in response to the release of the
data, touching a session high of 13.6400 per dollar from
13.7300/dollar before its release.
On year-on-year basis the economy grew at 0.7 percent from
0.6 percent previously.
The meagre growth in the quarter was led by a 3.2 percent
decline in the manufacturing sector, followed by a 2.8 percent
decline in the electricity sector and a 2.1 percent contraction
in trade and accommodation.
"The decline in manufacturing is very concerning," chief
economist at Nedbank Nicky Weimar said.
Manufacturing now accounts for only 13 percent of the
economy, down from around 25 percent two decades ago.
"The ratings agencies anticipated this weakness but the
point is if we don't get faster growth it will be much harder to
improve our fiscal metrics and improve (reduce) unemployment."
Last Friday S&P Global Ratings kept South Africa's sovereign
debt score unchanged on the lowest investment level with a
negative outlook, but cut the country's local debt rating to
match the sovereign.
The agency cited weak growth, increasing state debt as well
political uncertainty as reasons for the continued negative
outlook.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)