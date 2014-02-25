* South Africa growth picks up in Q4
* Economy not growing fast enough to make dent in
unemployment
* Rand fall has stoked inflationary pressures
By Xola Potelwa
PRETORIA, Feb 25 South Africa's economic growth
quickened in the fourth quarter of last year but not enough to
lift annual output, which languished below 2 percent as the
continent's powerhouse struggles to shake off the aftermath of a
2009 recession.
The data gives the government less room for manoeuvre in its
efforts to slash unemployment from nearly 25 percent, one of the
biggest headaches for President Jacob Zuma's ruling ANC as it
gears up for general elections called for May 7.
The weak growth also adds pressure on Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan who has to keep spending in check and rein in an
unwieldy deficit, leaving him little room to offer stimulus in a
budget due on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product increased by 3.8 percent
quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2013 after expanding
by 0.7 percent in the third quarter, Statistics South Africa
said on Tuesday.
On an unadjusted year-on-year basis, the economy grew by 2
percent in the fourth quarter, compared with a revised 1.7
percent in the previous three months.
Economists polled by Reuters expected quarter-on-quarter
growth of 3.4 percent, while the year-on-year rate was seen at
2.1 percent.
Stats S.A. attributed the quarterly rebound mainly to base
effects, as the automotive sector recovered from strikes earlier
in the year while gold output also improved.
But it was not enough to boost overall growth for 2013,
which slowed to 1.9 percent from 2.5 percent the previous year.
This is a far cry from average growth levels of about 5
percent recorded in the five years before South Africa fell into
a recession in 2009.
"The consumer remains under some pressure, and we would
expect an ongoing slowdown in 2014 given additional pressure
from factors such as double-digit petrol price increases, higher
than expected food inflation and the recent interest rate hike,"
said Macquarie economist Elna Moolman.
INFLATIONARY PRESSURES
The South African Reserve Bank raised interest rates for the
first time in nearly six years in January, in a bid to stem
inflation pressures coming mainly from a sharp depreciation in
the rand over the past year.
The short-term interest rate market is pricing in the chance
of another 150 basis points of increases by the end of 2014.
Inflation was at 5.8 percent on an annualised basis in
January, from 5.4 percent a month earlier.
The currency fell more than 20 percent against the
dollar in 2013, and has already lost nearly 3 percent of its
value so far this year, although it clawed back some ground on
Tuesday after the better-than-expected fourth quarter growth
data.
Analysts expect a sharp slowdown in GDP growth for the first
quarter of 2014, with a contraction likely in the mining sector
due to renewed strike action which has hit some of the world's
largest platinum producers.
"The bigger picture is that the economy is still very weak,"
said Shilan Shah, Africa economist at Capital Economics.
"What's more, even though growth is set to remain
lacklustre, (monetary) policy is likely to be tightened over the
coming months."
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa;
Editing by David Dolan and Jon Boyle)